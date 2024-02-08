Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 06:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 07:54 PM

Politics

Reserved seats in JS: 32 vying for one AL ticket

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 06:54 PM
Awami League Nominates Controversial Candidates for January 7 Election

An average of 32 women are competing for each Awami League ticket to contest reserved seats in the 12th national parliament.

A total of 1,549 women have collected AL nomination forms and the party has earned Tk 7.74 crore from the sales of forms.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader made the announcement at a press briefing at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital today.

Reserved Seats for Women: 14 stars procure nominations forms
Reserved seats in JS: 14 stars collect nomination forms

Earlier, the 62 independent MPs gave AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the power to elect members of the reserved seats on their behalf. This will allow AL to place 48 MPs in the parliament out of the total 50 reserved seats. Jatiya Party will have the other two.

The AL won 223 seats in the January 7 national polls. The party had 43 lawmakers from the reserved seats for women in the last parliament.

The sale of forms started on Tuesday and continued till 4:00pm today.

Related topic:
reserved seats for womenwomen's reserved seats in Bangladesh
বৃহস্পতিবার কমলাপুর বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মোস্তাফা কামাল স্টেডিয়ামে সাফ নারী অনূর্ধ্ব-১৯ এশিয়া কাপে চ্যাম্পিয়ন হয়েছে ভারত। নির্ধারিত সময়ে দুই দলের খেলা ১-১ সমতা আসার পর টাইব্রেকারেও সমাধান হয়নি। দুই দলের মারা...

