Reserved seats in JS: 32 vying for one AL ticket

An average of 32 women are competing for each Awami League ticket to contest reserved seats in the 12th national parliament.

A total of 1,549 women have collected AL nomination forms and the party has earned Tk 7.74 crore from the sales of forms.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader made the announcement at a press briefing at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital today.

Earlier, the 62 independent MPs gave AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the power to elect members of the reserved seats on their behalf. This will allow AL to place 48 MPs in the parliament out of the total 50 reserved seats. Jatiya Party will have the other two.

The AL won 223 seats in the January 7 national polls. The party had 43 lawmakers from the reserved seats for women in the last parliament.

The sale of forms started on Tuesday and continued till 4:00pm today.