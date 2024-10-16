‘36-24-36’ coming to theatres, sent to censor board

Director Rezaur Rahman's "36-24-36," originally scheduled for release on Chorki in July, was delayed due to the Anti-discrimination Students Movement that took place that month. Now, the OTT platform has shifted its strategy to boost the cinematic industry by opting for theatrical releases.

As part of this initiative, the platform submitted "36-24-36" to the Film Certification Board on October 15, taking the first step toward its screening in theatres.

Chorki's CEO, Redoan Rony, shared that the plan to release this romantic-comedy film is aimed at revitalising the audience. The film also carries elements of drama in various tones. Rony added, "When no one was considering releasing content after the political shift, Chorki boldly released a web-film. This time, our plan is even more ambitious."

"'36–24–36' was made as a full-length feature film. Due to the platform, we were calling it a web-film. However, it lacks nothing in terms of cinematic craftsmanship and storytelling style required for a theatrical release. The audience will understand that once they watch it," added Rony.

Rezaur Rahman, the director of the Chorki Original film "36–24–36," is quite excited. A film he directed will be released on the big screen, for the first time.

Reza shared, "I wanted to make '36–24–36' very colourful and on a grand scale. I've tried to incorporate humour in both the dialogues and events. I also hope the audience will take away some messages from it. Just as viewers enjoyed 'Internsheep', I believe they will enjoy '36–24–36' as well, though in a different context."

The film's producer, Redoan Rony, mentioned that "36–24–36" has been submitted to the Certification Board. Once the grading certificate is received, the release date will be announced. In the movie, Kaarina Kaisar plays the role of Saira, a talented and successful wedding planner. Sayed Zaman Shawon takes on the role of Tahsir, the new groom, while Prarthana Fardin Dighi portrays Priyonti. The story revolves around the events involving these three characters.

The film also features performances by Golam Kibria Tanvir, Mili Basher, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Rosey Siddique, Abu Huraira Tanvir, and others.

Previously, under the Ministry of Love project, films such as "Something Like an Autobiography", "Monogamy", "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", and "Forget Me Not" were produced.