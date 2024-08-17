‘Meye Ra Raat Dokhol Koro’: Shayan lends voice to Kolkata protests

Musician Farzana Wahid Shayan who has consistently stood at the forefront of movements against injustice is back with new music bound to leave a lasting impact. Each of Shayan's songs speaks volumes with profound reflections and a strong voice of dissent. While some label her music as "protest songs", others see them as "life-centric anthems."

In response to the horrific rape and murder of Dr Moumita Debnath at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata, singer Shayan has released a powerful protest song.

The tragedy has ignited widespread demonstrations, not only in Kolkata but also across various Indian states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and even in Dhaka, Bangladesh, just last night. Shayan added her voice to the protest through her music, releasing the song on her Facebook page on August 13, she wrote, "Justice for RG Kar, 'Meye Ra Raat Dokhol Koro'."

This song has already garnered numerous listeners, with the comment section brimming with admiration. Throughout her career, Shayan has been a steadfast voice against social and governmental injustices, most recently joining students in their fight for change, and using her music as a tool for protest.

The singer's songs have long been a platform for challenging the status quo, and her heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the quota reform movement, including Abu Sayed and Faiyaz, are no exception.

Last November, Shayan raised her voice against the devastation in Gaza through her powerful song "Amar Naam Palestine". The track struck a chord with listeners, sparking significant reactions and amplifying the message of solidarity with the people of Palestine.