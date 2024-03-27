Chanchal Chowdhury starrer ‘Rumi’ to release this Eid

Prominent Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury has announced his new OTT venture "Rumi" scheduled to be released in the upcoming Eid.

The web-series has been directed by "Punorjonmo" and"Redrum" famed director Vicky Zahed. This marks the first time that Chanchal and Vicky will collaborate on a project.

The series is anticipated to be released the day before Eid on the popular OTT platform Hoichoi. Chanchal Chowdhury is going to portray a detective in the much-anticipated thriller-based series.

Director Vicky Zahed shared that the narrative of the series is shrouded in mystery with a hint of comedic drama centring around a hobbyist detective portrayed by Chanchal Chowdhury.

Regarding Chanchal's inclusion in the web-series, Vicky Zahed said, "I am a big fan of Chanchal Chowdhury. I have been planning to work with him for years but it was not happening as we both work with different genres of films. I was pretty nervous at first but after a few days our chemistry got better."

Referring to Chanchal as a workaholic, Vicky said, "He delves so deeply into his characters that every portrayal by him comes out to be brilliant. Not only that, he also looks over and assists his co-actors so the teamwork gets better. I have gotten so much assistance from him that I was regretting why I didn't work with him earlier."

Vicky shared that as philosophically rich as Chanchal Chowdhury is, the character that he played in the series deeply resonated with Chanchal himself.

The story and screenplay of "Rumi" have been written by director Vicky Zahed. It has been shot in distinct locations like Rupganj, Gazipur's Bhawal, Ghorashal, and the capital.

In addition to Chanchal, Abdun Noor Shajal, Rikita Nandini Shimu, and Deepa Khandakar are slated to portray various characters in the web series "Rumi." The series promises to deliver a suspenseful thriller, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting further details.

On the film front, Chanchal is eagerly awaiting the release of two movies he stars in. In Srijit Mukherji's much-anticipated biopic "Padatik", he portrays the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen. Another film, "Dom", directed by Redoan Rony, is set to be released soon.

