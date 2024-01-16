Uncertainty surrounds release of over 12 films before Eid

For the film industry, the year-end and the beginning of the new year are rather crucial, as producers and directors typically buckle up with promotional campaigns for their productions and their respective releases. However, this year has been different from others due to the political circumstances surrounding the 12th national parliamentary elections. Consequently, none of those involved in the film industry chose to get busy with new releases.

A still from the film 'Boli'.

As a result, more than 12 films have not been released in the past two months, while there are also more projects awaiting release in the new year. There is uncertainty surrounding the release of these films before Eid-ul-Fitr, as the second week of March marks the beginning of the month of Ramadan. During this month, according to the rules, no films will be released in theaters.

The films slated for release before Eid-ul-Fitr include "Kajol Rekha", "Shesh Bazi", "Peyarar Shubash", "Shyama Kabbo", "Nandini", "Dorod", "Rukhe Darao", and "Gangchil" among others. However, due to multiple reasons, they will not be released before the occasion.

Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan in "Dorod".

According to Gias Uddin Selim, the director of the government-granted film "Kajol Rekha", there are stringent rules for projects that receive government grants. The film must be approved by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and only after this step can it be submitted for censor approval. Selim mentioned that once the official procedures are completed, the film will be forwarded for censor approval.

The director expressed optimism that the movie, which features Sariful Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Khairul Basar, and Mondera Chakroborty, has the potential to be released in theatres before Eid.

Anonno Mamun's directorial film "Dorod", starring Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan, was initially set for release on this upcoming Valentine's Day. However, the director announced through his social media that the film's release has been postponed.

Jaya Ahsan starrer film "Peyarar Shubash" is directed by Nurul Alam Atique.

In the 45th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival, Jaya Ahsan starrer film "Peyarar Shubash" participated in the main competition category. This Nurul Alam Atique's directorial film crafted a story revolving around marital relationships. While there were discussions about releasing the film last year, it lagged due to the political situation in the country and the upcoming elections. The film's producer, Shahriar Shakil, stated, "We are prepared to release our film. We will decide on the release date shortly, hopefully before Eid, after assessing the situation."

The release of movies during Eid-ul-Fitr always creates significant pressure because no films are released in the one month leading up to Eid – due to Ramadan. If a movie manages to be released during Eid, it enjoys a booming box office as it competes with several other films released during this festive season.

Considering this scenario, the chances of new films getting hits are relatively low. Even producers hesitate to release new productions during this time.

A still from the film "Shyama Kabbo", featuring Shohel Mondol and Neelanjona Neela. The film is directed by Badrul Anam Saud.

Within a short span, another big festival Eid-ul-Azha arrives. During this time, there is yet another competition amongst the premieres of new projects. Due to this, apart from Eid, the pressure of premiering films is felt during the occasions, such as Valentine's Day, Bengali New Year, Durga Puja, and some other days, when movies are released, adding to the competition. Moreover, with a limited number of movie halls in the country, the uncertainty surrounding movie releases persists, especially without the Eid season.

Even before the election, Shoibur Rahman Russell's film "Nandini" faced censorship issues. Although there were initial plans to release the film before Eid, the director has now postponed it. He told The Daily Prothom Alo, "I had intended to release the film right after the election because the atmosphere was not suitable for promotion during that time. Even if we promote it now and release it, it will take about a month. On the other hand, Ramadan begins in March. I don't want to rush the release and prefer not to release the film amidst the chaos. Moreover, releasing a film during Eid has become challenging. That's why the interim period between the two Eids is now our target."

However, some are considering releasing films after Eid too, not finding the opportunity before the festival. Yet, amid this pressure, some have decided to release their films during Eid. Noyeem Imtiaz Neamul, the director of the film "Gangchil" has also decided to release his directorial venture during Eid.