TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 07:01 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Taare Zameen Par’ stars reunite after 15 years

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 07:01 PM
Photos: Collected

"Taare Zameen Par" stars Darsheel Safary and his on-screen mother in the film, Tisca Chopra have recently reunited at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's star-studded wedding reception.

The duo, who attended the wedding reception held in Mumbai, came together for a selfie and the photo has since been garnering love from audiences who loved the 2007 movie. Dressed festively, the on-screen mother-son duo were all smiles for the camera and in the programme.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, Darsheel Safary, who is now a 26-year-old young man, shared that he greatly appreciates the lasting recognition that he received as the boy from "Taare Zameen Par" in a recent interview. Despite the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, Darsheel said that he remained deeply attached to all of his co-stars in the movie, especially Aamir Khan.

However, Darsheel and Tisca were not the only celebrities who graced the wedding ceremony. The star-studded guest list featured Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, and many other notable personalities.

50 lucky winners to watch 'Oshomoy' with Tasnia Farin
Read more

50 lucky winners to watch 'Oshomoy' with Tasnia Farin

Actor Darsheel Safary is set to be featured in director Vinay Bhardwaj's sports drama, "Hukus Bukus" and Atul Garg's drama, "Kashmir – Enigma of Paradise''. He is also going to appear in Hritik Sanghavi's upcoming short drama, "Kashti", where the actor will be sharing the screen with Lehar Khana and Ishan Saxena. Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra was last seen in "Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya".

Documentary reveals why Paul Walker turned down Superman role
Read more

Documentary reveals why Paul Walker turned down Superman role

Related topic:
Amir khan's Daughter WeddingDarsheel SafaryTisca ChopraTaare Zameen ParIra Khan's wedding
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Aamir Khan's future project triggers speculation; sequel or remake?

Have Bollywood fathers broken out of their stereotype?

Have Bollywood fathers broken out of their stereotype yet?

Aamir Khan confirms a grand return with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Aamir Khan confirms a grand return with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Portrayal of disability through Bollywood films over the years

Portrayal of disability through Bollywood films over the years

মাধ্যমিক স্কুল বন্ধ
|শিক্ষা

১৭ নয়, তাপমাত্রা ১০ ডিগ্রির নিচে থাকলে মাধ্যমিক স্কুল বন্ধ

বিকেলে এক চিঠিতে মাউশি জানিয়েছিল, কোনো জেলার তাপমাত্রা সর্বোচ্চ ১৭ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াসের নিচে নামলে মাধ্যমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান বন্ধ রাখতে হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশ্বব্যাংকের বিকল্প নির্বাহী পরিচালক পদ ছাড়তে চান আহমদ কায়কাউস

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification