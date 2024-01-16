‘Taare Zameen Par’ stars reunite after 15 years

"Taare Zameen Par" stars Darsheel Safary and his on-screen mother in the film, Tisca Chopra have recently reunited at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's star-studded wedding reception.

The duo, who attended the wedding reception held in Mumbai, came together for a selfie and the photo has since been garnering love from audiences who loved the 2007 movie. Dressed festively, the on-screen mother-son duo were all smiles for the camera and in the programme.

Meanwhile, Darsheel Safary, who is now a 26-year-old young man, shared that he greatly appreciates the lasting recognition that he received as the boy from "Taare Zameen Par" in a recent interview. Despite the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, Darsheel said that he remained deeply attached to all of his co-stars in the movie, especially Aamir Khan.

However, Darsheel and Tisca were not the only celebrities who graced the wedding ceremony. The star-studded guest list featured Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, and many other notable personalities.

Actor Darsheel Safary is set to be featured in director Vinay Bhardwaj's sports drama, "Hukus Bukus" and Atul Garg's drama, "Kashmir – Enigma of Paradise''. He is also going to appear in Hritik Sanghavi's upcoming short drama, "Kashti", where the actor will be sharing the screen with Lehar Khana and Ishan Saxena. Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra was last seen in "Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya".