Documentary reveals why Paul Walker turned down Superman role

In a surprising revelation from the 2018 documentary "I Am Paul Walker", the late "Fast & Furious" star, Paul Walker, was on the brink of donning the iconic Superman cape in a multimillion-dollar deal before deciding to walk away.

Walker's manager, Matt Luber, and childhood friend and stunt double, Oakley Lehman, shared insights in the documentary, which recently aired on The CW. Luber disclosed that Walker was in consideration for the role of Superman, stating, "I think it was a USD 10 million deal, and he was the frontrunner."

Lehman, shedding light on Walker's perspective, mentioned that the actor was genuinely considering the opportunity but had reservations about committing to a prolonged stint as the superhero. "I knew he did not want to do three or four Superman [films] and be Superman for the rest of his life," Lehman explained.

During the audition process, while adorned in the Superman costume, Walker had a decisive moment, as recounted by Luber: "'I've got an 'S' on, I got a cape, boots, tights … this is not me. I'm getting the f*** out of here. Gotta go. F*** you.' And he was gone."

Tragically, Walker passed away on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40, following a car accident. The role of Superman eventually went to Brandon Routh in 2006's "Superman Returns" and later to Henry Cavill in the 2013 film "Man of Steel" and subsequent DC Extended Universe appearances.

"I Am Paul Walker," initially aired on the Paramount Network in 2018, directed by Adrian Buitenhuis. The documentary features interviews with Walker's family and friends, providing an intimate look at the beloved actor's life.

Walker's decision to turn down the Superman role was not a newfound revelation; he had previously spoken about it in a 2003 interview, emphasising his preference for a modest lifestyle over financial gains.

"Yes, I could have made a gazillion dollars on that franchise. I could probably have bought my own fleet of jets or my own island," he said in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times. "You know what? I don't need it. My favourite brand of running shoes costs USD 23. I rarely pay more than USD 40 for my jeans. Throw in a T-shirt and that costs me USD 20 or USD 10 if I buy it on the beach. I don't need a gazillion dollars to manage that kind of lifestyle."