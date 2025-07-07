TV & Film
James Gunn says new ‘Superman’ film reflects on immigration, morality, and human kindness

Photo: Collected

James Gunn, the director and co-head of DC Studios, has described his upcoming film "Superman" as a reflection of the American immigrant experience, infused with themes of morality and basic human decency. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Gunn noted that the story is particularly relevant in the current political climate in the United States.

"Superman is the story of America—an immigrant who came from another place and helped build the country," Gunn said. "But for me, it's mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value, and one we've started to lose."

Gunn acknowledged that different audiences may interpret the film through varying political lenses, but said he remains unbothered by those who might take offense. 

"Yes, it plays differently. But it's about human kindness. And obviously, there will be people who are not kind and take offense just because it is about kindness. But screw them," he added.

Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, "Superman" explores the contrast between idealism and realism through its central characters. 

"Do you never kill no matter what—which is what Superman believes—or do you find a balance, as Lois does?" Gunn explained. "It's really about their relationship and how differing moral views can create conflict."

Set during a period of growing cynicism, the film focuses on a younger Clark Kent as he navigates his dual identity—balancing his Kryptonian origins with his life as a journalist in Metropolis. 

Gunn believes the film's timing is significant. "This Superman comes at a moment when people are losing faith in the goodness of others," he said.

Known for "Guardians of the Galaxy", Gunn emphasised that his goal isn't to make political statements, but rather to offer a story that champions compassion. "I don't make films to change the world, but if a few people walk out of the cinema being a bit kinder, I'll be happy."

"Superman" is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11.

