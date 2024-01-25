TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jan 25, 2024 11:04 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 11:22 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
22nd DIFF

DIFF Day 6: ‘Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods’ to screen today

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jan 25, 2024 11:04 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 11:22 AM
DIFF Day 6: ‘Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods’ to screen today
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum

Shomar-e Dah (Number Ten) - 10:30am
Beshenstvo (The Rage) - 01:00pm
The Last Honour - 03:00pm
Mighty Afrin - in the time of Floods - 05:00pm
Unseen Ritwik (Alakshye Ritwik) - 07:00pm

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

Tuda I obratno (There and Back)  - 10:30am
Jalaldine - 01:00pm
İnsani Tinilar (Humanus Timbres), The Dreamcatcher - 03:00pm
Poovu (The flower), Déni Choubaga - 05:00pm
Cheenee, Teere Bendho Na (Unanchored) - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Haoxiang ye meina me Re xue fei teng (Lose to Win) - 10:30am
Svet (The Light) - 01:00pm
Kot Charmi (Leather Jacket Man) - 03:00pm
Megher Kopat (Love under the Clouds) - 05:00pm

Please remember her in your prayers: Arifin Shuvoo's mother no more
Read more

Please remember her in your prayers: Arifin Shuvoo's mother no more

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Sluchaiat Tesla (The Tesla Case) - 10:30am
Oameni de Treabă (Men of Deeds) - 01:00pm 
Xiong Shi Shaonian (I Am What I Am)  - 03:00pm
Antique Collector, Monoban (The Photograph), Dainir Bashi, Passenger, Samparka (Family Bond), The Trap of This Society, Kotoi Rongo Dekhi Duniyai (I See Nuance), Tokai - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

Ei Fantasma (No One) - 10:30am
Dream Town, Dammi, Ad Alma (To Alma), Talk to Me, Yama, Fár - 01:00pm
Un Mondo in Più (Another World) - 03:00pm
Places of the Soul - 05:00pm

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

Shesh Pata (The Last Page) - 10:00am
Tenirberdi (God's gift) - 02:30pm
Shomar-e Dah (Number Ten) - 04:30pm 

Related topic:
22nd DIFFDhaka International Film FestivalDIFFDhaka International Film Festival (DIFF)National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Conference HallBangladesh National MuseumMighty Afrin - In the Time of FloodsMegher Kopat (Love under the Clouds)Samparka (Family Bond)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Films galore: 22nd DIFF opens for all, graced by Sharmila Tagore

Films galore: 22nd DIFF opens for all, graced by Sharmila Tagore

4d ago

Anjan Dutt’s masterclass to be held in Dhaka

DIFF Day 5: ‘Sabittri’ to screen today

DIFF Day 5: ‘Sabittri’ to screen today

1d ago
Dhaka Int’l Film Festival kicks off today, ‘Mujib’ and ‘Fereshteh’ to be screened for free

Dhaka Int’l Film Festival kicks off today, ‘Mujib’ and ‘Fereshteh’ to be screened for free

4d ago
Rohingya refugees

Nat’l Museum to hold photo exhibition on Rohingya tomorrow

কুয়াশাচ্ছন্ন থাকবে ৪ বিভাগের অধিকাংশ জেলা, শৈত্যপ্রবাহের এলাকা বাড়বে
|আবহাওয়া

কুয়াশাচ্ছন্ন থাকবে ৪ বিভাগের অধিকাংশ জেলা, শৈত্যপ্রবাহের এলাকা বাড়বে

এদিন দিনাজপুরে দেশের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা আট দশমিক তিন ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নারায়ণগঞ্জে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে একই পরিবারের ৬ জন দগ্ধ

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification