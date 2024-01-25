DIFF Day 6: ‘Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods’ to screen today
The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.
Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.
Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:
Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum
Shomar-e Dah (Number Ten) - 10:30am
Beshenstvo (The Rage) - 01:00pm
The Last Honour - 03:00pm
Mighty Afrin - in the time of Floods - 05:00pm
Unseen Ritwik (Alakshye Ritwik) - 07:00pm
National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh
Tuda I obratno (There and Back) - 10:30am
Jalaldine - 01:00pm
İnsani Tinilar (Humanus Timbres), The Dreamcatcher - 03:00pm
Poovu (The flower), Déni Choubaga - 05:00pm
Cheenee, Teere Bendho Na (Unanchored) - 07:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium
Haoxiang ye meina me Re xue fei teng (Lose to Win) - 10:30am
Svet (The Light) - 01:00pm
Kot Charmi (Leather Jacket Man) - 03:00pm
Megher Kopat (Love under the Clouds) - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium
Sluchaiat Tesla (The Tesla Case) - 10:30am
Oameni de Treabă (Men of Deeds) - 01:00pm
Xiong Shi Shaonian (I Am What I Am) - 03:00pm
Antique Collector, Monoban (The Photograph), Dainir Bashi, Passenger, Samparka (Family Bond), The Trap of This Society, Kotoi Rongo Dekhi Duniyai (I See Nuance), Tokai - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)
Ei Fantasma (No One) - 10:30am
Dream Town, Dammi, Ad Alma (To Alma), Talk to Me, Yama, Fár - 01:00pm
Un Mondo in Più (Another World) - 03:00pm
Places of the Soul - 05:00pm
Alliance Francaise de Dhaka
Shesh Pata (The Last Page) - 10:00am
Tenirberdi (God's gift) - 02:30pm
Shomar-e Dah (Number Ten) - 04:30pm
