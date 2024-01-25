DIFF Day 6: ‘Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods’ to screen today

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum

Shomar-e Dah (Number Ten) - 10:30am

Beshenstvo (The Rage) - 01:00pm

The Last Honour - 03:00pm

Mighty Afrin - in the time of Floods - 05:00pm

Unseen Ritwik (Alakshye Ritwik) - 07:00pm

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

Tuda I obratno (There and Back) - 10:30am

Jalaldine - 01:00pm

İnsani Tinilar (Humanus Timbres), The Dreamcatcher - 03:00pm

Poovu (The flower), Déni Choubaga - 05:00pm

Cheenee, Teere Bendho Na (Unanchored) - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Haoxiang ye meina me Re xue fei teng (Lose to Win) - 10:30am

Svet (The Light) - 01:00pm

Kot Charmi (Leather Jacket Man) - 03:00pm

Megher Kopat (Love under the Clouds) - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Sluchaiat Tesla (The Tesla Case) - 10:30am

Oameni de Treabă (Men of Deeds) - 01:00pm

Xiong Shi Shaonian (I Am What I Am) - 03:00pm

Antique Collector, Monoban (The Photograph), Dainir Bashi, Passenger, Samparka (Family Bond), The Trap of This Society, Kotoi Rongo Dekhi Duniyai (I See Nuance), Tokai - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

Ei Fantasma (No One) - 10:30am

Dream Town, Dammi, Ad Alma (To Alma), Talk to Me, Yama, Fár - 01:00pm

Un Mondo in Più (Another World) - 03:00pm

Places of the Soul - 05:00pm

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

Shesh Pata (The Last Page) - 10:00am

Tenirberdi (God's gift) - 02:30pm

Shomar-e Dah (Number Ten) - 04:30pm