Unconventional female characters face more hurdle at censor: Swastika

The currently ongoing 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) has become a star-studded event featuring renowned Iranian director Majid Majidi, iconic Indian actor Sharmila Tagore, Indian filmmaker, actor, and singer Anjan Dutt and many more.

Popular Indian actress Swastika Mukherjee has been the latest to join the phenomenal guest list of the festival.

Swastika Mukherjee, known for her brilliant portrayals of 'unconventional' female characters and her witty, rebellious, feminist outlook and insights, shared her thoughts on the portrayal of women in films and the censorship she faced for the characters which were a bit different than the age-old and traditional portrayals in Indian movies.

As a panellist at the "Women in Cinema" conference held at Dhaka Club's Samson H Chowdhury Centre on Sunday, Swastika shared her experience and the hardship she faced to get approval from the Central Board of Film Certification of India for her films, "Aami Aar Amar Girlfriends", and "Shaheb Bibi Golaam", as the female characters of these films were 'not conventional'.

The actress said, "I always try to portray such female characters who can take charge of their lives and fates and are often considered unconventional. Many times, the personnel involved sent these movies straight to the revision board without even watching them once. This was heartbreaking, and I sometimes struggled to get approvals for my films."

Swastika also stressed the importance of the artistes' awareness, commitment, societal accountability, and responsibility as public personalities in portraying characters that represent the whole societal truth and speak of reforms that are required to be pursued.

"As actors, we are accountable for what we promote through our films. An actor must decide on which narrative they want to stick to. In my case, I know that my audiences will watch my films and follow me and my work through social media or other media. I do not want to influence or inspire them in something I do not feel is right."

"I always think thoroughly before signing on for any films, and I make sure I play a character that resonates well and inspires my audiences. Acting is indeed my profession, but I do not believe that choosing well-paid acting jobs just to maintain our livelihood is enough. One has to be conscious of what they are portraying on screen," the actress concluded.

Swastika's film, "Bijoyar Pore", directed by Abhijit SriDas, is going to be screened at the National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Conference Hall on Wednesday (January 24) at 7pm. The actress will join the screening along with other panel discussions at the festival.

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), organised by the Rainbow Film Society, is showcasing an array of international films at prominent venues across the capital. The festival will feature a lineup of around 250 films from 74 countries, including Bangladesh.