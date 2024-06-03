Late actor Manna’s son to make silver screen debut this year

Siam Illtemash, the son of the legendary late actor Manna who brought Bangladesh's silver screen into the limelight, is all set to jazz up the screen just like his father. He is set to make his mark in Dhallywood.

Siam confirmed this news to the local media.

Despite being the son of a superstar, Siam has kept a low profile. Manna's fans have eagerly awaited Siam's debut on the silver screen for many years. However, Siam remained under the radar, focused on his studies. Now, having completed his education, he is prepared to return to the country and follow in his father's footsteps by becoming a hero on screen.

The details of when Siam will make his debut and fulfill the dreams of Manna's fans remain under wraps. In this context, Siam remarked, "For many years, film lovers have been urging me to grace the silver screen. I am now ready to act in a film for them."

Siam further expressed, "My father was the number one star of the country. As his son, I'm planning on being the number one in the world of cinema. I have studied acting extensively and honed my skills, making myself fully prepared. At the moment, I don't want to disclose the movie or the producer's name, however, the audience will get the answer to that question this year."

Having studied film production in the United States, Siam has a keen interest in filmmaking. However, he has decided to pursue an acting career to fulfill the wishes of his fans. Siam believes his debut on the silver screen will be as glaring as that of a superstar.