‘An Ordinarily Extraordinary Man’: Humayun Faridee's legacy in a new book

The bond between two legendary figures of Bangladeshi acting, Humayun Faridee, and Afzal Hossain, is well-known. Their friendship blossomed through their shared interest and respective glorious careers in theatre, which continued to grow, over the years, until Faridee's eventual demise 14 years ago — transcending the boundaries of their lives, weaving through shared memories of both joy and sorrow.

On February 13, 2012, Humayun Faridee passed away, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many. Since then, Afzal Hossain has frequently reminisced about his late friend. Now, in a heartfelt tribute, he has designed the cover of a new book dedicated to Faridee.

Today (May 29) marks the 72nd birth anniversary of the late Humayun Faridee. On this occassion, a book titled "Humayun Faridee: An Ordinarily Extraordinary Man" is set to be released. Edited by Ahmed Rezaur Rahman, the book's cover was designed by Afzal Hossain. It features reflections from 60 eminent cultural figures who were close to Faridee.

Ahmed Rezaur Rahman shared, "This book compiles the memories and experiences of those who were connected with Faridee in various ways. His friends, who witnessed his life and acting prowess, have penned their thoughts, which I have redrafted."

Contributors include notable personalities such as cover artist Afzal Hossain, Imdadul Haq Milan (director of East West Media Group and editor-in-chief of Kaler Kantho), cultural figure Nasir Uddin Yousuff Bachchu, actor Raisul Islam Asad, thespian Ferdousi Majumdar, and many more. Additionally, writings from Jaya Ahsan, Afran Nisho, Jeetu Ahsan, and Faridee's family members are also featured.

Ahmed Rezaur Rahman has announced that the book's launch event is scheduled for this evening (May 29) on Channel i. The event will see the presence of luminaries from the film, stage, and television industries, who will come together to remember and honour Humayun Faridee.