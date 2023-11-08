I am called ‘Dhallywood Queen’ because of Shakib Khan: Apu Biswas

From "Koti Takar Kabin" to "Raajneeti", popular actress Apu Biswas has acted alongside superstar Shakib Khan in more than 70 movies in the most glorious ten years of her career. Her co-actor and later husband, Shakib Khan has acquired a name for himself, often adorably referred to as "Dhallywood King" and "King Khan" by his fans.

Apu Biswas, who is acclaimed for her portrayals in the silver screen, recently said that as Shakib Khan is called the king of Bengali mainstream cinema, as his co-star,she is too referred to as 'Dhallywood Queen'.

"Well, I am here because of my fans. They lovingly refer to me as 'Dhallywood Queen' and it fills my heart with joy everytime I hear them call me by this name. Many people think that it is something I have made popular but no, it is always what my fans call me," said Apu.

"The adoration began somewhere around 2009 or 2010. Shakib's films were doing really well at the box office and it was just the beginning of his stardom. When he used to come to shoot, the director and producers used to call him 'King Khan' and even when he used to arrive late, they used to say, he is as late as a king," Apu recalled.

"I and Shakib were fan favourites and coupled up in back to back superhits, and maybe that's why everyone began to refer to me as queen. I didn't put much thought into it but I think it became a big thing over the years. I love the title, as it is a testament of my fans' love towards me," Apu concluded.

The actress was recently seen in movies like "Laal Sari" and "Chaya Brikkho".