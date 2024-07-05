TV & Film
'Toofan' breaks new ground in Sydney theatres

Photos: Collected

Raihan Rafi's latest film, "Toofan", starring Dhallywood's megastar Shakib Khan, has been creating a buzz in Sydney, Australia. From the first day onward, every showing of the movie played to a full house. 

Simultaneously, "Toofan" is on track to break the record for the highest ticket sales for a Bengali film in Sydney. Initially starting with a limited number of screenings, the screenings have been increased across the city due to high audience demand. The film has amassed significant praise from the Bangladeshi expatriate community in Sydney.

Tanim Mannan, head of BongOz Films and the distributor of "Toofan" in Australia, remarked that the audience reaction has surpassed all expectations. He stated, "Despite competition from popular films like the Hollywood animation 'Inside Out 2' and others, we struggled to secure theatre slots before July or August."

"Eventually, the theatre management agreed to a few screenings. Witnessing the overwhelming response and packed audiences, they have now allocated more halls for us. Approximately 3,500 tickets were sold within the initial days. It appears that 'Toofan' is on track to set a first-week box office record in Sydney."

As per The Daily Prothom Alo, Bangladeshi audiences additionally expressed their enjoyment and satisfaction after watching "Toofan".

For instance, Tawhid Farid Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Sydney, remarked, "I must say, Raihan Rafi's direction in his latest film won me over. However, by the end of the movie, I became a fan of Shakib Khan. His portrayal of the character was truly remarkable."

Ferdousi Sultana, another expatriate who watched the film with her daughter at Bankstown, commented, "'Toofan' is a high-budget movie for the Dhallywood industry and the investment can be seen in every scene. Shakib Khan's new style in this film is also noteworthy and deserving of praise."

