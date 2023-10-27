I live with a crazy man: Tisha

Two of the OTT projects of the internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki awaits release. "Something Like an Autobiography" and "The Last Defender of Monogamy", both are the parts of the twelve films from the umbrella project "Ministry of Love".

Recently, "Something Like an Autobiography" had its world premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in Asia. The film features Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Farooki in leading roles. Tisha is one of the producers of the film. The film will also be screened at Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival, starting from today.

Even after completing the film, Farooki has shot a new scene, which will be exclusively released on the OTT. The director mentioned, "Unexpectedly, a scene haunted me in my dream. I told Tisha and despite all the constraints, she gave me a positive response."

On Wednesday, they shot the scene. As Farooki mentioned, it will be the very last scene of the film, exclusively for the OTT version.

Nusrat Imrose Tisha, the actress and wife of the director, is considering her involvement in the 'peculiar' incident. In a video message, she playfully said, "I married a crazy man and worked with a crazy director. Now I am enjoying the punishment."

"Our film's shooting and dubbing are done, and it's been released already. It has even made it to Busan. Suddenly, a dream haunts Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and I am going to shoot that scene in the middle of the night," she added.

Prior to this, Farooki mentioned, "The work on 'Autobiography' is complete, the festival screenings are over, and there is a sense of peace I feel about the film. In two days, it will be screened in Mumbai. And within just a few days, we will have to deliver the film to the distributors, so that everyone can watch it soon."

In his latest statement, Farooki expressed, "I prayed for a life where cinema and life would be intertwined, and that's exactly how life is. I've acted in this film alongside other artistes like Iresh Zaker, Sharaf Ahmed Zibon, and Dolly Zahur. It's wonderful to see the deep connection between life and cinema in this project, and it's great to hear that it will soon be accessible to a wider audience on the OTT platform."