Bangladeshi entertainment stars shine in 2023

As the year 2023 comes to an end, it's been a year of triumph for numerous stars in our entertainment industry. From TV dramas to web series and blockbuster films, the industry has witnessed an array of talents showcasing their skills and captivating audiences. Let's discuss the most talked-about Bangladeshi entertainment personalities of 2023.

Shakib Khan

In this eventful year, Shakib Khan's career saw a positive turn. Despite facing ups and downs personally, his presence in cinema remained consistent. Spearheading Dhaka's cinema scene for years, his new film releases have attracted audiences back to theatres. Amongst his recent works, "Priyotoma", directed by Himel Ashraf, garnered significant praise and audience popularity.

Afran Nisho

Afran Nisho, renowned for his television dramas, made a remarkable transition into the big screen this year. Breaking boundaries, he demonstrated his acting finesse in the film "Shurongo", directed by Raihan Rafi. Despite doubts about TV actors making a smooth transition to movies, Nisho proved critics wrong, setting new benchmarks, even in Tollywood.

Jaya Ahsan

For over a decade, Jaya Ahsan maintained her presence in both Bangladeshi and Indian Bengali films. This year, her remarkable performances in multiple films earned her prestigious national awards for the fifth time, solidifying her status as one of Bangladesh's successful artistes. Having tasted success in Tollywood, Jaya Ahsan has carved her place in Bollywood's cinema landscape this year with "Kadak Singh".

Mehazabien Chowdhury

Amongst the younger actors, Mehazabien has continued to impress with her acting in various successful dramas and web-series. Her roles in "Punorjonmo" and "Silence" received substantial acclaim and awards, proving her mettle as a versatile performer. Excelling in multiple award categories this year, Mehazabien's latest drama, "Anannya", is highly anticipated, scheduled for release on December 16.

Mosharraf Karim

A prolific figure in numerous TV dramas, Mosharraf Karim gained widespread acclaim for his role in the film "Mahanagar 2". His portrayal of OC Harun won the hearts of the audience. His upcoming film "Hubba" is eagerly awaited by his fanbase, hinting at yet another success story.

Chanchal Chowdhury

Chanchal Chowdhury, a celebrated artiste in Bangladesh and Kolkata, had an auspicious year. Bagging the National Award in the best actor category for "Hawa", he marked his third national award this year. He also received accolades at the London Film Festival for his portrayal of Mrinal Sen in the movie "Padatik".

Shahiduzzaman Selim

Known for his diversity in acting, Shahiduzzaman Selim was the talk of the town with his role in "Shurongo" and "Priyotoma". His performances resonated deeply with the audience, making these films blockbuster hits.

Arifin Shuvoo

Arifin Shuvoo made headlines for his lead role in "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", a cinematic tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The film received widespread praise, setting records in Bangladesh and India. Praised for his exceptional portrayal, Shuvoo is expected to keep the legacy of this film alive for years to come.

Mahfuz Ahmed

After a long break, Mahfuz Ahmed made a comeback with the film "Prohelika", directed by Chayanika Chowdhury. His phenomenal performance garnered him immense love from audiences. Notably, he also starred in the web series "Odrisshyo" alongside Aupee Karim, and received acclaim in both mediums.

Tisha-Badhan-Mim-Farin

In diverse roles across TV dramas, web series, and even Kolkata's cinema, Tisha, Badhan, Mim, and Farin marked their presence this year, diversifying their portfolios and capturing attention with their compelling performances.

Tisha starred in "Mujib" as Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, alongside Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. She also appeared in "Something Like an Autobiography", while Badhan made her Bollywood debut with the film "Khufiya," making waves across both borders.

Additionally, Mim's web series "Mission Huntdown" and films "Antarjal" and "Masush" gained traction both in Bangladesh and India.

Farin, amongst the newer generation actresses, has been widely discussed this year for her acting in both dramas and movies.

This year has witnessed the ascendancy of these Bangladeshi stars across various platforms, reaffirming the nation's entertainment industry's vitality and creative prowess.