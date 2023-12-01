Farooki gets emotional as his colleagues praise ‘Autobiography’

Yesterday, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's directorial web-film "Something Like an Autobiography" was released on the OTT platform Chorki.

On the same day, the film arranged for a premiere show at Star Cineplex's SKS Tower branch, which was attended by many known faces of showbiz. These figures expressed their thoughts on the project after watching it.

Renowned author and screenplay writer Anisul Hoque came out of the hall with tears. He shared that he could relate to the film in many ways.

Chanchal Chowdhury on the other hand teased Farooki on making his acting debut. "We have a new competitor in town," he shared. He also added that he was emotionally touched upon watching the film. "There are so many things that hurt us, yet we digest them and people around us never realise them, this film is such a depiction of our own lives."

Mehazabien Chowdhury shared that she watched the entire film with delight. "I was mesmerised with the plot and the performances, it seemed more than acting to me."

Sabila Nur stated that she is a great fan of Nusrat Imrose Tisha. "Now, after watching Farooki bhai as an actor, I have become his fan too."

According to Tasnia Farin, the film did not just entertain her, but she realised that it conveyed some deep social messages as well.

Nadia Ahmed shared that the Tisha and Farooki duo is an emotion to their colleagues, friends, and even fans. Their journey has been quite emotional.

The film also features Iresh Zaker and Saraf Ahmed Zibon among others. After the premiere, Farooki was asked if he would be seen acting in more projects soon. He shared that acting is not his cup of tea, and Tisha responded that he is just her personal hero.

After learning all these praises and reactions after the release of the film, Farooki became emotional and posted on Facebook to thank everyone.

"When it comes to speaking the truth, your reaction to "Something Like an Autobiography" has intrigued me a bit, though it has also provided some sort of reassurance! It seems like I haven't received this kind of reaction since the release of "Television". As if I forgot, what emotions do I feel when I get such a response?," he wrote

Observing all kinds of comments and reactions he added, "Many have complained that I haven't created such stories lately. I just want to say, let my name be known by saying this, I am one of you! Love from Tisha and me."

The director further shared that his parents haven't watched any of his films. "'Television' was probably the only film they had watched. Each time I watch 'Autobiography', I am brought to tears. I feel a sense of incompleteness because my parents weren't shown this film. Yet, this movie is the one they needed to see the most."