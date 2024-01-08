Farooki honoured with jury duty at film festival in France

Prominent Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been honored with a jury position at the 30th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema (Festival International des Cinemas d'Asie de Vesoul).

Farooki will be taking part in the prestigious festival as a "Jury International", alongside Iranian director Moshen Makhmalbaf, Taiwanese director Zero Chou and Japanese actor, Shogen, confirmed the festival authority on Monday.

The 30th edition of the festival, which has been held for more than three decades, will be taking place in Vesoul, France from February 6 to February 13, this year. Farooki will be providing his valuable insights on the international film section of the festival as a distinguished jury.

Ecstatic to be honored with the position in one of his favorite film festivals along with his filmmaking idol, Moshen Makhmalbaf, Farooki said, "Feeling honored to join this year's festival as a jury, alongside my camaraderie Moshen Bhai, who is the president of the board."

Farooki previously attended the Vesoul International Film Festival as a contender with his films, "Saturday Afternoon", "No Land's Man", and won a few awards at the festival as well.

Farooki's last movie, "Something Like an Autobiography", which he directed and co-wrote with his wife, Nusrat Imrose Tisha was released on November 30, last year. The film is partly based on their life experiences and received appreciation from the audiences.

The Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema is an annual special-interest film festival focusing on the cinemas of Asia. The festival has been held annually in Vesoul, France for more than three decades.