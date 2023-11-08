South Asian film ‘Barir Naam Shahana’ selected for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film fest finale

In a significant milestone for South Asian cinema, Leesa Gazi's debut feature film, "Barir Naam Shahana" (A House Named Shahana), has been selected for the main competition at the prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. The film's recognition comes on the heels of receiving the Gender Sensitivity Award from the Film Critics Guild of India, where Aditya Srikrishna, Bharti Pradhan, and Stuti Ghosh served as jury members.

The 2023 edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, set to take place from October 27 to November 5 in Mumbai, India, will focus on South Asian directors, offering a unique platform to showcase their creative talents to a global audience.

"Barir Naam Shahana" is making waves beyond the Indian subcontinent, as it is also being featured at the BFI London Indian Film Festival, Birmingham Indian Film Festival, and Yorkshire Indian Film Festival 2023, demonstrating the film's broad appeal and the resonance of its narrative.

Directed by Leesa Gazi, the film explores the compelling story of Dipa, a young divorced woman living in a rural town in 1990s Bangladesh. Dipa defies social stigmas and challenges the burden of family honor to carve out her own path in life. Her journey is a testament to resilience and the unyielding spirit of women who dare to live on their terms. Influenced by real events, the film delves into the complexities of Dipa's life, portraying her struggles and determination.

The majority of the filming for "Barir Naam Shahana" took place in a rural town in Bangladesh, with additional scenes shot in a small English town. The film's authenticity is accentuated by the use of real locations and on-location sound, eliminating the need for dubbing.

The cast and crew of the film have brought this evocative story to life, with Aanon Siddiqua portraying the resilient Dipa. The film also features Lutfur Rahman George, Iresh Zaker, Kazi Ruma, Kamrunnahar Munni, Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Naila Azad, Arif Islam, Naimur Rahman Apon, and Jayanto Chattopadhyay in significant roles.

Leesa Gazi, the director, shares her motivation behind the film, stating, "'Barir Naam Shahana' is my debut fiction. The film's story follows Dipa, a young divorced woman who imagines living her life the way she wants, which is considered an act of rebellion. Being a divorce e myself in '90s Bangladesh, I experienced enormous social stigma and observed how divorced women were outcasts in their own homes and society. Yet, all my life, I have been awed by the courage of ordinary Bangladeshi women who face infamy and injustices but still dare to build their own paths. Dipa is one such woman."

The film is co-written by Leesa Gazi and Aanon Siddiqua. The creative team behind the film includes Xoaher Musavvir as the cinematographer, Alex Unai Arrieta handling the editing, and music composed by Sohini Alam and Oliver Weeks. Sound is managed by Nahid Masud and Steve Cummings, while art direction is in the capable hands of Shihab Nurun Nabi and Rahima Begum, with costumes designed by Tania Rahman.

The film is produced by Komola Collective in association with Goopy Bagha Productions Limited. The executive producers are Faisal Gazi and Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, with co-producers Abbas Nokhasteh (Openvizor), Arifur Rahman, and Bijon Imtiaz (Goopy Bagha Productions Limited).

Commenting on the character of Dipa, Arifur Rahman, the producer, said, "The character that Leesa wrote touched my heart because this is not a stereotypical heroic one; this is very close to our life, which resonates our emotio