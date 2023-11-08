‘Mike’ bags Best Feature Film Award at Singapore

The Bangladeshi full-length children's film "Mike" bagged the award for Best Asian Feature Film at Singapore's prestigious Tekka International Film Festival.

Photos: Collected

Confirming the matter on Tuesday, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed said, "Upon competing with multiple films from other Asian countries, 'Mike' received the Best Feature Film Award at the festival."

The movie, financed by the Bangladesh government, is built around the premise of commemorating Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's March 7 speech and was released on August 11.

Poster of the film

Writer and columnist FM Shahin and Hasan Jafrul are jointly directing the film, while Shahin is also the producer of the film. Regarding the film, FM Shaheen stated, "I believe that no other artistic medium can stir our consciousness in the way that film can. I believe that 'Mike' will elevate the historic March 7 speech in a new medium."

The cast of "Mike" includes Ferdous Ahmed, Tanveen Sweety, Tariq Anam Khan, Nader Chowdhury, Jhuna Chowdhury, Jayita Mahalanbish, Sangeeta Chowdhury, Rahim Sumon, Iqbal Hossain, child artist Sanjid Rahman Khan, amongst others.