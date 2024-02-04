TV & Film
Sun Feb 4, 2024 11:54 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 12:18 PM

‘Manikganj er Manik Palace’ showcased at Kolkata film fest

Photo: Collected

"Manikganj er Manik Palace", based on the famous "Choto Kaku" series by renowned author Faridur Reza Sagar, has recently been screened at the 10th Kolkata International Children's Film Festival. The film was part of the "Cinema of the World" section and was directed by actor-producer Afzal Hossain.

The Kolkata International Children's Film Festival, featuring a total of 111 films from 30 countries, commenced on January 25 and concluded on January 29, showcasing a diverse range of cinematic creations for children.

Afzal Hossain, known for his involvement in the "Choto Kaku" series, not only directed the film but also reprised his role as Choto Kaku in this cinematic adaptation. The cast also includes Orsha and Simanto.

Ferdous Wahid, Habib Wahid, and Aleem Wahid share the stage for the first time

The 10th Kolkata International Children's Film Festival provided a platform for the global audience to appreciate diverse cinematic creations for children.

 

Manikganj er Manik Palace10th kolkata international children's film festivalChoto KakuFaridur Reza SagarAfzal HossainNazia Haque OrshaSimanto
