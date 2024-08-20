BAMBA to introduce ‘Mukti Concert' in honour of renewed independence

The Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (BAMBA) is set to return with a highly anticipated concert that has already sparked the interest of music lovers nationwide. This event promises to offer a rare opportunity to enjoy the iconic hits of some of the country's top bands, all in one place. BAMBA, known for its history of activism, notably stood in solidarity with students during the anti-discrimination movement.

Following the fall of the former government led by Sheikh Hasina on August 5 and the subsequent formation of an interim administration, this concert has been fittingly titled "Mukti Concert". The celebratory event is scheduled to take place on August 31.

The news was announced last Monday afternoon via the Facebook fan page of the organisation named "Bangladeshi Band Music Fans Community." However, specifics regarding the venue and the names of participating bands have yet to be disclosed.

In response to the news, Vice President Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu of BAMBA, confirmed the plans, stating, "Yes, we are organising a BAMBA concert on August 31. We held a meeting earlier this afternoon to discuss the arrangements, and another meeting is currently underway with all members of the organisation. Further details will be shared later."

Following the announcement on the Facebook fan page, the comments section reflected a range of reactions from the audience. While some users expressed their best wishes for the concert, others commended BAMBA for its bold stance in supporting the student movement. A few even suggested that similar concerts should be organised in all divisional cities to show solidarity with protesting students across the country.

However, several commenters pointed out that many participants in the movement are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, leading to requests for the concert to be postponed out of respect for those affected.

In response to the mixed reactions from music lovers on the Facebook page, Tipu commented, "We are taking these concerns into account. After our meeting, Hamin Ahmed and I will provide official updates on the venue, the number of participating bands, and other relevant details. If we decide to postpone the concert, we will make that announcement as well."