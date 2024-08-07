'No political decision should be taken without students’ input'

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, talks with The Daily Star about the current political situation, the formation of the interim government, and other challenges facing the country.

What are your thoughts on the new interim government proposed by the students with Dr Yunus as its head?

In the meeting on August 5 with the president and the army chief at the Bangabhaban, we have specifically mentioned that no political decision should be taken without taking the opinions and inputs from students, because it is the students who organised this movement; it is the students and the mass people who sacrificed their lives which led to the Sheikh Hasina regime's fall. The organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have already proposed the names for the interim government. Now it should be formed without further delay—by today (Wednesday).

Do you think the leaders of the political parties who were present there at the Bangabhaban on August 5 represent the students' and the mass people's aspirations for a new Bangladesh? Besides you, we saw leaders of only right-wing political parties, including Jamaat and Hefazat.

When they invited me, they didn't tell me who the other invitees were. As a political party, we thought that it was important to present our views and so we went there. Seeing the other participants in the meeting, we proposed that the other political parties who were actively involved with the movement should also be invited for discussion. They told us that the discussions were not over, that they would also invite others. I would like to make it clear that we were not there to form any political alliance. We were called in for discussion on the formation of the interim government, so were other political parties and individuals.

Student organisers have categorically said they are against any form of fascism. Can we really say that the parties that were invited for the discussion have been above this? What can people really expect from them?

If the people cannot expect anything from these political parties, they have other choices and alternatives in a democratic system. Democracy means people have the absolute power and freedom to choose their candidates. This must be ensured. We have seen how people have revolted against the fascist Hasina regime. Likewise, people can also reject any other political party who exhibited their fascist nature in the past. There are other alternatives from whom they can choose their candidates. We have been fighting for a long time to restore people's voting rights. I think after this student revolution, no party will ever dare to rule the country in the same fascist manner, people will not tolerate it. We think new political forces will emerge in the country who will eradicate all kinds discrimination among people and ensure economic freedom for our people. Our aim should be to inculcate a culture of tolerance and harmony in spite of all our differences.

It seems the BNP is already in an election mood. With Khaleda Zia and the party's other senior leaders and activists released, they already held a political programme today, at a time when the law-and-order situation in the country is still volatile and when an interim government is yet to be formed. Is this not somewhat opportunistic?

We have been saying all along that at this moment it is our responsibility to uphold the spirit of the mass uprising and ensure stability, peace, safety and security of the people and always remain vigilant to stop any attacks and violence on the minorities. Looting and destroying of public properties must stop. We have already directed all our activists to form voluntary organisations to ensure safety and security of the people, particularly the minority communities, so that the opportunists cannot tarnish the image of this student revolution through carrying out violence. After the interim government is formed, the political parties of the country should also give their opinions on how this government can carry out its mandated duties. All the political parties must also assist the new interim government to ensure that there is no lawlessness and anarchy in the country. Ensuring the safety of people should be our key priority at this moment. The political parties should play the role expected from them for transitioning into a true democracy. It would be expected that the BNP's programme will also be aimed at these goals.

What will be the major challenges for the soon-to-be-formed interim government in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the students? What should be the priorities for this government?

Under the Hasina regime, people were killed, tortured and arrested indiscriminately and they are still living in insecurity and fear. All these incidents must be investigated on a priority basis and those involved must face justice. In our talks with the president and the army chief, we also asked them to take responsibility for the families of the martyrs and compensate them adequately. We also demanded immediate release of those detained unlawfully during this movement.

Ensuring safety of people's lives and property should be a key priority for the interim government. They must also reconstruct the administration, particularly the police administration and the civil administration, so that they can serve the people and not become their enemies. This should be done immediately. Thirdly, we are currently facing an economic crisis and the interim government must take the necessary measures to overcome the challenges. We would urge our brothers and sisters living abroad to send us more remittance now to avoid the impending economic crisis. Finally, this government must work sincerely to establish and strengthen democracy in the country by making the necessary institutional changes and constitutional reforms. Our political parties must come to a consensus on this.

