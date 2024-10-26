‘CID’ returns with original cast after six years

The popular Indian crime show "CID" is returning with a new season. Sony TV announced on Instagram that "CID" is making a comeback after six years.

The teaser showcases Shivaji Satam returning as ACP Pradyuman alongside Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet. The post also teased that an amazing promo of the series will be launched today.

In an interview with Times of India, actor Aditya Srivastava shared that the cast and crew are "excited" to be back.

The cast is thrilled to start filming for the show, expected to air in December. Aditya mentioned that, for now, they've only filmed a promo—which will be revealed on October 26—while full production of the Sony TV show will kick off soon.

The actor expressed hope that audiences will embrace "CID" with the same love as before, as it returns after a six-year break. Srivastava also noted that previous discussions to revive the show hadn't materialised until now.

"The channel wanted to bring the show back because it has been one of the most popular and beloved series," he explained. "Things eventually fell into place, and Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and I signed on. We have a deep emotional connection to this show."

Aditya mentioned that even though he has starred in over 20 films, audiences still identify him as Abhijeet from "CID". This recognition makes him feel special and confirms that his character made a lasting impression, even after the show's conclusion.

Created by BP Singh, "CID" aired from January 1998 to October 2018, spanning an impressive 1,547 episodes over 20 years and becoming one of India's longest-running TV shows.