Two Hollywood films premiere in Dhaka today

Today, Dhaka's Star Cineplex released two Hollywood movies, "Venom: The Last Dance" and "Smile 2", as announced in a press release from the multiplex.

"Venom: The Last Dance" is the latest installment in the "Venom" franchise. It is the third and final chapter, and the movie is being released worldwide today.

Audiences in Bangladesh can watch it at Star Cineplex on its release day. Tom Hardy reprises his role as Venom, and the cast also includes Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clarke Backo.

On the other hand, "Smile 2" is a film in the psycho-horror genre. Released internationally on October 16, it has already attracted audiences. The film is directed by Parker Finn and features stars like Sosie Bacon, Peter Jacobson, Kyle Gallner, and Lucas Gage in various roles—all of whom starred in the first instalment.

The highly popular Hollywood superhero franchise "Venom" recently held its world premiere in New York, where Tom Hardy walked the red carpet. Although the release was originally scheduled for November 8, 2023, it was delayed. The production had come to a halt last year due to a strike in Hollywood, but filming resumed after the strike ended in late November.

Kelly Marcel directed this new instalment this time around, while also co-writing the script with Hardy. The first two films were directed by Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis, respectively, and together grossed US $1.3 billion at the box office.

This is Marcel's debut as a feature film director. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel, and Tom Hardy.

The first "Venom" movie was released in 2018 and became a box-office hit, grossing $855 million worldwide. The second instalment, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", released in 2021, was also highly successful at the box office.

The popular Hollywood psycho-horror franchise "Smile" has released its second instalment, "Smile 2", directed once again by Parker Finn, as in the first movie.

The original "Smile" film premiered in 2022. With a budget of $17 million, the film earned $217 million, leading Paramount Pictures to bring Parker Finn back as both director and writer. The story revolves around a pop artiste planning to go on tour when a series of supernatural events start to occur.

The movie follows her attempts to escape these haunting forces and reveals the mystery behind these occurrences. "Smile 2" answers these questions, with Hollywood actress Naomi Scott in the lead role.

Other stars like Sosie Bacon, Peter Jacobson, Kyle Gallner, and Lucas Gage also reprise their roles from the first instalment.

In the first film, Parker Finn deliberately left some details ambiguous, aiming to explore them in the sequel while preserving the film's mysterious essence. "Smile 2" has received positive reviews from critics.