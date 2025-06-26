Bangladesh batters fail to capitalise on starts and dropped catches

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the second Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 25, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh batters could not capitalise on their starts, nor did they take advantage of the dropped chances offered by Sri Lankan fielders on day one of the Colombo Test, which saw the hosts in the driving seat at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground yesterday.

Bangladesh ended a rain-interrupted day at 220 for eight, and the feeling was that things could have been much worse. Except for Anamul Haque Bijoy, who has failed to find his feet since his return to the Test side after a three-year gap through the Zimbabwe series earlier this year, the majority of the batters got starts and spent time at the crease.

But that was about it from the batters, as not even a single Bangladesh batter managed to hit fifty.

Bijoy was lucky when he got an edge that just fell short before being dropped by the wicketkeeper while still on nought. The right-handed batter would not see his score change, departing for a nought when pacer Asitha Fernando got the better of him with an in-dipper that took the inside-edge and crashed onto the stumps.

More disappointing was the manner of the dismissals of experienced campaigners Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim. After an early wicket, Mominul and opener Shadman Islam were looking comfortable rebuilding from scratch. Mominul produced a nick that fell short, but the alarm bells still did not ring for the left-hander.

Although Mominul looked fluent for a while, just like his two dismissals in the first Test in Galle earlier this week, a loss of concentration saw him get out to Dhananjaya de Silva by tamely pushing a wide delivery straight to the man at mid-off, departing for 21.

Last Test's twin centurion -- skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto -- bided some time at the crease during his 31-ball eight. But the batter fell prey to a nagging length from Vishwa Fernando, producing an edge that Kusal Mendis easily took behind the stumps.

Shadman looked solid during his 46, but when he slashed hard after Lunch, he left Bangladesh in a spot of bother at 76 for four.

Both Litton Das and Mushfiqur survived dropped chances as they strung together a 67-run stand. With not much batting left after them, both were required to take Bangladesh out of danger on a sporting pitch that had something on offer for bowlers, while the ball also came onto the bat nicely.

Litton, having contributed 34, saw a sharp chance taken behind the stumps.

Mushfiqur had been dropped at square-leg once. He slashed another just away from the diving fielder at slip as the ball raced away for four. Yet, having managed to get in, he would pick out the only fielder manning the deep mid-on region, succumbing to his tendency for ill-timed sweeps.

Mushfiqur's departure for 35 meant Mehidy Hasan Miraz had to put up a rearguard resistance with Nayeem Hasan. Miraz would poke a Vishwa Fernando delivery to be caught at slip after a 37-run stand with the tailender.

Nayeem's gritty 25 before falling to a terrific delivery from Asitha Fernando saw Bangladesh end the day with two wickets in hand in their first innings, with Ebadot and Taijul Islam at the crease.

The Sri Lankan bowlers had got the ball to zip off the surface with both pacers getting movement during particular phases. The spinners too operated well. The Lankans' plans worked well on a batting-friendly surface, and now the onus would be on the Bangladesh bowlers to execute their own plans if the Tigers are to get back into the game.