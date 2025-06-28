Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh their 47th innings defeat

Lankans win by an innings and 78 runs; take two-match series 1-0

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (2L) takes a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Litton Das (2R) during fourth day of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 28, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh succumbed to a humiliating innings and 78-run defeat on Day 4 of their second and final Test against hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo today. The victory also helped Sri Lanka win the two-match series 1-0, after seeing the first Test in Galle end in a draw last week.

This is Bangladesh's 47th innings defeat in 155 Tests, with Sri Lanka now inflicting nine of those. And with that, Sri Lanka also joined South Africa at the top of the charts for handing the most innings defeats to Bangladesh. The only other team that Sri Lanka have inflicted more innings defeats on than Bangladesh is Zimbabwe, with the island nation handing five innings defeats to Zimbabwe.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took three on the day, while Tharindu Ratnayake got one as Sri Lanka bundled out Bangladesh for 133 in 44.2 overs in their second innings after the Tigers resumed the day at 115 for six in 38.4 overs. Bangladesh could amass 247 all out in 79.3 overs in their first innings, in reply to which, Sri Lanka accumulated 458 all out in 116.5 overs.

It took only 34 deliveries today for Sri Lanka to wrap up the game.

Jayasuriya started the proceedings by removing Bangladesh's last recognised batter -- Litton Das -- in just the fifth delivery of the day. He enticed Litton to commit to a forward drive, only for a sharp turn to take the batter's edge to the wicketkeeper.

Litton could only add one to his overnight score, getting dismissed after a 43-ball 14.

Soon after Litton's dismissal, Bangladesh also lost Nayeem Hasan (5 off 8). It was Jayasuriya once again, this time drawing forward Nayeem with a tossed-up delivery. The right-hander failed to connect, and Kusal Mendis once again did the job behind the stumps.

Jayasuriya completed his 12th Test fifer when he had Taijul Islam (6 off 15) caught off his own bowling before Tharindu trapped in front Ebadot Hossain (6 off 7) to bundle out Bangladesh.

Jayasuriya ended with figures of five for 56 in 18 overs, while Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka was adjudged player-of-the-match for his 254-ball 158.



