Shanto steps down as Bangladesh's Test captain after loss to Sri Lanka in Colombo

Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down as Bangladesh's Test captain after the Tigers' innings and 78-run loss to Sri Lanka in the second and final Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today.

"I have an announcement to make. I am stepping down as the captain of the Bangladesh Test side. I do not want to continue [as a captain] in the Test format," Shanto said during the post-match press conference.

Shanto also mentioned that his decision is for the betterment of the team.

"I want to clearly send a message to everyone that my decision...it is nothing personal. It is totally for the betterment of the team. I think this will only benefit the team.

"Personally, I feel that having three different captains [in three formats] can be a bit difficult for the team. Hence, for the team's betterment, I am stepping aside [as the Test captain].

"The board, however, might think otherwise [on having separate captains], and I have full respect for that. Also, I just want to clarify that I did not take this decision based on any personal feelings. It is just for the betterment of the team," Shanto added.

Two days before the start of the series-deciding Colombo Test, a few media outlets reported that Shanto was unlikely to continue as Test captain and that he was expected to inform the board about his decision following the series against Sri Lanka.

According to the reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision to remove Shanto as ODI captain without informing him just before their departure for Sri Lanka didn't go down well with the left-handed batter, and that he had already informed his close ones about his desire to relinquish Test captaincy.

However, Shanto did not want to comment on the matter at that time, mentioning that such talks shouldn't arise within at least a week before any international match, so that the players can keep their focus.