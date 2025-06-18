Twin tons transmit new vitality

Mushfiqur Rahim flashes a broad smile, with unmistakable joy and relief quietly evident, after reaching his 12th Test century on the opening day of Bangladesh’s first Test against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle yesterday. The 38-year-old, unbeaten on 105, ended a seven-Test lean patch and reminded everyone why he is nicknamed 'Mr Dependable', combining with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (136*) in a 247-run unbroken fourth-wicket stand that lifted the visitors from early trouble to a commanding 292 for three. Photo: AFP

Unbeaten centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim on the opening day of the Galle Test yesterday brought welcome relief to Bangladesh cricket, who have been under scrutiny in recent months for both on- and off-field issues.

Bangladesh arrived in Sri Lanka following back-to-back T20I series defeats to Pakistan and the UAE. Across formats, success has been scarce in 2025. Their only wins so far came against Zimbabwe in a home Test -- following a shocking defeat in the opener -- and against the UAE in the opening T20I in Sharjah, although they went on to lose the series 2-1.

Instability within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and surrounding controversies have only deepened concerns, with public interest in the game beginning to wane.

So, while it was only the first day of the opening Test, Bangladesh's position at 292 for three -- courtesy of a 247-run unbroken stand between Shanto (136*) and Mushfiqur (105*) -- offered a rare moment of control and a breath of fresh air amid a trying period.

However, the day didn't start as brightly as it ended for the visitors.

Even after winning the crucial toss at the Galle International Stadium, which favours the batters most in the first two or three days, Bangladesh's top-order batters failed to make use of the conditions, and the first three wickets were thrown away in similar fashion as they reached for deliveries outside off stump only to be caught behind or in the slip cordon.

Opener Anamul Haque was dismissed for a duck in the fifth over by pacer Asitha Fernando, while debutant spinner Tharindu Ratnayake removed Shadman Islam (14) and Mominul Haque (29) in successive overs to reduce Bangladesh to 45-3. A familiar collapse seemed to be looming.

Instead, Shanto stepped up, anchoring the innings with poise. His measured stroke-play helped stabilise the innings and allowed Mushfiqur to grow into his knock. They guided Bangladesh to lunch at 90 for three, then added 92 and 110 runs in the following two sessions to close the day strongly.

After the day's play, senior campaigner Mushfiqur also hailed Shanto's efforts in building a memorable partnership, which is already the sixth-highest overall in their Test history, spanning almost 25 years.

"What I liked the most, it was a controlled innings so far from him (Shanto). He has previously scored a Test century in Kandy but it is also right up there. It's important to play controlled innings. He didn't give chances as well and I hope those who will bat next can learn from his batting," said Mushfiqur.

The centuries came at a crucial time for both Shanto and Mushfiqur, who had gone 20 and 13 innings, respectively, without reaching three figures -- with Shanto managing just two fifties and Mushfiqur none during that period.

Criticised for their recent form in the longest format, the duo responded when it mattered, and may have set the tone for a much-needed reset as a new World Test Championship cycle begins.