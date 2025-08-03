Taijul swings beyond spin

Following back-to-back series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan last month, the national cricketers are currently enjoying a rare breather, having been granted a short break -- and they're making the most of it.

Bangladesh T20 captain Litton Das has taken a family trip abroad to celebrate his wedding anniversary, sharing wholesome moments with his wife and child. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman, ever the quiet soul, is embracing his downtime with a relaxing holiday far from the cricket pitch.

For a group under constant spotlight and scrutiny, it's a rare chance to pause. But it's not all quiet at the home of cricket in Mirpur. While Litton and Mustafizur bask in family time and freedom, some of their teammates are staying close to the grind.

Take wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik, for instance. On Saturday, he was spotted working up a sweat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Not far behind was flamboyant stroke-maker Soumya Sarkar, determined to push his way back into national contention.

Then there's Taijul Islam, Bangladesh's ever-reliable Test spinner. With no red-ball assignments until November, Taijul has turned his attention to the National League. Interestingly enough, he wasn't bowling the other day -- he was batting!

Guided by spin coach Sohel Islam at the BCB Academy ground, Taijul focused on sharpening his skills with the bat.

It might raise eyebrows, but the move makes sense. Expectations from tail-enders have grown, and Taijul is keen to add extra runs from the lower order. His highest Test score remains 47, with just two first-class fifties to his name. But his recent defensive solidity suggests that, with a bit of extra effort, he could become more than just a bowling asset.

Soon, the quiet will give way to intensity. The Bangladesh Cricket Board is planning a short T20 series against the Netherlands in Sylhet later this month to keep the team sharp before the Asia Cup in the UAE. A training camp begins on August 6, with power-hitting coach Julian Wood joining on August 10.

Selectors will also keep a close eye on the 'A' team versus 'HP' team series in Chattogram for potential late call-ups. To ensure mental readiness, psychologist David Scott will work with the squad ahead of their Asia Cup opener on September 9.

For now, though, it's a fleeting window of calm before a packed calendar: the Asia Cup, followed by relentless T20 cricket in the build-up to next year's World Cup.

Whether it's Litton's getaway, Mustafizur's escape, or Taijul sharpening the blade, each player is recharging in their own way before regrouping in Sylhet -- because come September, Tigers' rollercoaster resumes, making this their last relaxing breath of fresh air before the storm.