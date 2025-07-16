Mahedi strikes twice as Tigers on top after Powerplay

Mahedi Hasan struck twice in the Powerplay in his comeback match as Bangladesh have rendered Sri Lanka down to 40-3 after six overs in the series-deciding third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

The off-spinner got Kusal Perera caught at slip for a golden duck in his first over and then induced a top-edge from the bat of Dinesh Chandimal, removing him for four.

Earlier, pacer Shoriful Islam gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough in the opening over, getting Kusal Mendis caught at third man for six.

The pacer nearly removed Pathum Nissanka on 14 as well in the third over, but Tanzim Hasan Sakib could not hold onto a difficult chance.

Nissanka is unbeaten on 28 off 22 with captain Charith Asalanka batting on one at the other end.

Shoriful, Mahedi give Tigers good start in series decider

Bangladesh made a bright start in the series-deciding third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today, striking twice in the opening three overs to leave the hosts reeling.

Sri Lanka were 28 for 2 after three overs, with both openers dismissed cheaply by Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan.

The breakthrough came in the second over when Shoriful Islam dismissed the dangerous Kusal Mendis for six. The left-arm pacer delivered a full ball on the pads, tempting Mendis to go for his trademark pick-up shot over deep square leg. However, the shot found Towhid Hridoy stationed perfectly at the boundary, who took a composed catch to silence the home crowd.

Just a ball into the next over, Mahedi Hasan added to Sri Lanka's woes by removing Kusal Perera for a duck. Bowling from around the wicket, Mahedi pushed one flat and quick outside off. Perera, caught in two minds, edged a tentative back-foot push to Tanzid Hasan at slip, who made no mistake.



Mahedi, Tanzim return as Tigers sent to bowl first in series-decider

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent to bowl first by Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third and final T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

The Tigers have made two changes for the crunch match, bringing in all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib in place of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have brought in Dinesh Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis in place of Avishka Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne.

This was the ninth straight time skipper Litton Das has called it wrong in the coin toss.

The series is well poised at 1-1 after the visitors bounced back with a dominating 83 runs victory in the second match following a seven-wicket defeat in he series opener.

A win today would earn Bangladesh their maiden T20I series over the Lankans.

Bangladesh have played five T20I series against Sri Lanka before, losing four of them and drawing one 1-1 in 2017.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara