Rishad breaks Jaker’s six-hitting record 

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain went past Jaker Ali's six-hitting record as he smashed seven sixes, the most by a Bangladesh batter in a T20I, in the third of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.

Jaker smashed six maximums in the first T20I at the same venue on Monday as he surpassed Najimuddin, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar, all of whom who had hit five maximums in an innings.

On Saturday, Rishad appeared to have only looked to hit big ones as his 30-ball 53-run knock featured no fours. The right-handed batter powered seven maximums and reached his fifty in 26 balls. The 21-year-old stood tall as Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara brought down the Tigers batting lineup with his slinging action, taking a hattrick and then completing a five-wicket haul.

