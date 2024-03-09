Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Sat Mar 9, 2024 06:32 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 06:37 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Rishad breaks Jaker’s six-hitting record 

Star Sports Report 
Sat Mar 9, 2024 06:32 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 06:37 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain went past Jaker Ali's six-hitting record as he smashed seven sixes, the most by a Bangladesh batter in a T20I, in the third of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.  

Jaker smashed six maximums in the first T20I at the same venue on Monday as he surpassed Najimuddin, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar, all of whom who had hit five maximums in an innings. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On Saturday, Rishad appeared to have only looked to hit big ones as his 30-ball 53-run knock featured no fours. The right-handed batter powered seven maximums and reached his fifty in 26 balls. The 21-year-old stood tall as Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara brought down the Tigers batting lineup with his slinging action, taking a hattrick and then completing a five-wicket haul. 
 

Related topic:
Rishad HossainJaker Ali AnikBangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

We came to win: Rishad 

From Mahmudullah to Jaker: Finishers’ arduous road in Bangladesh cricket

3d ago

Who told you?: Shakib counters speculations about Sri Lanka Tests 

4w ago

Rishad improving despite lack of domestic games, says Shanto

2d ago

Pathirana ruled out of 3rd Bangladesh T20I

19h ago
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকিং খাত: প্রাথমিক স্তরে নারী নিয়োগ দ্বিগুণ হলেও এখনো পিছিয়ে পরিচালনায়

বিদেশি বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংকগুলোতে নারী কর্মকর্তার অনুপাত সবচেয়ে বেশি, যা অন্যান্য ব্যাংকের তুলনায় ২৪ দশমিক ১৮ শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সব গণপরিবহনে এক কার্ড: প্রাইভেট কোম্পানিকেও আইনে আনার উদ্যোগ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X