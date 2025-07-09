I don’t think Bangladesh batters are mentally fit: Akram

Former Bangladesh captain Akram Khan wasn't impressed with the Tigers' batting efforts in the 2-1 series loss against hosts Sri Lanka in the ongoing tour and questioned the mental approach of the batters.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh succumbed to a 99-run defeat in the series-deciding third ODI in Kandy, marking their third straight series loss in the format. Since July 2023, the Tigers have lost six out of their last seven bilateral ODI series, highlighting a prolonged slump in performance.

Poor batting has been the major crippling factor across formats for the Tigers and it even cost them in the three-match series loss against Sri Lanka.

The series began with a record collapse in the opening ODI, where the Tigers crashed from 100-1 to 105-8 in a span of just five overs, eventually being bowled out for 167. The batting woes continued as in the second match the Tigers had to bailed out by a taliender and then finally in the series-deciding match, the Tigers were skittled out for 186 in pursuit of a 285-run total on a decent batting track. Notably, in all three matches, Bangladesh failed to bat out their full quota of 50 overs.

"The batters are not playing normal cricket," Akram told reporters on Wednesday. "Looking at their batting, it seems to me that they are not playing how they usually play in the Dhaka League or even here [with the national team]. Maybe they are being overcautious. Mentally, I don't think they are fit. Maybe they are taking on too much pressure."

Akram criticised the lack of responsibility from the top and middle order, which often left the lower order to salvage the innings.

"The basic thing is the batters should play the full 50 overs. But in our case, it's the bowlers who are having to bat out the last 10 overs. In such cases, you can't score the runs you're supposed to score," he said.

"You won't see these kinds of mistakes from other teams regardless of the result. These problems are becoming bigger. It's okay if it happens in one or two matches, but this has been happening consistently."

Reflecting on a broader trend, Akram observed that the batting struggles have persisted for the past two years.

"I've noticed that the batters have had big problems for the last two years. You have to break out of this mindset. Otherwise, you won't be able to perform. You'll be under pressure, and everything will turn negative."

Akram also pointed out at a likely negative environment in the team, hinting at the disgruntlement of Towhid Hridoy who became livid with Tanzim Sakib when he got run out in the second ODI shortly after reaching his half-century.

"There are also some attitudes that affect the team," he noted. "Someone gets run out and reacts that way… but there is no best player in the team, everyone who plays is important. If these things continue, the team will move in a negative direction."

"Watching the game from a distance, I feel like the players are under extra pressure. I don't know why they're under pressure. But if you're under too much pressure, you can't play normal cricket. Looking at their batting style, seeing some of the mistakes and their attitude, it doesn't look like they are playing normal cricket."