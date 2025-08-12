Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Aug 12, 2025 09:17 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 09:40 PM

Fizz joins Dubai Capitals for ILT20 debut

Photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to feature in the upcoming season of the International League T20, having signed with reigning champions Dubai Capitals.

The franchise confirmed the signing on Tuesday via Facebook, announcing that the 29-year-old left-arm seamer will replace England pacer Luke Wood in their squad. This will be Mustafizur's first appearance in the IL T20.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A regular in franchise leagues around the world, The Fizz has previously played in the IPL (India), LPL (Sri Lanka), PSL (Pakistan) and England's Vitality Blast.

Organised by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the fourth edition of the IL T20 will run from December 2 to January 4, featuring six teams. However, the tournament's schedule overlaps with the next season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), raising questions over whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will grant Mustafizur a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate.

Dubai Capitals have also secured the services of Gulbadin Naib, Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera, as well as Rovman Powell and Shai Hope.

Across 289 sanctioned T20 matches in his career, Mustafiz has claimed 362 wickets at an average of 21.49 and an economy rate of 7.45, including six four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls.

Related topic:
Mustafizur RahmanILT20IPLCPLBCBLPL
