T Sports bags rights to broadcast Bangladesh-Netherlands T20I series

T Sports has secured the media rights to broadcast the upcoming three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and the Netherlands, set to begin on August 30 in Sylhet.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director confirmed the development yesterday, saying the broadcaster won the rights as the highest bidder.

Earlier on August 11, the BCB had invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) along with financial offers from TV broadcasters and marketing agents for the media rights of the Netherlands' tour of Bangladesh.

The package includes worldwide satellite TV (linear) rights, Bangladesh-only DTH (Direct-to-Home) rights, and worldwide digital OTT (Over-the-Top) rights.

It was learnt that the floor price for the rights was set at Tk two crore, with T Sports acquiring them for close to that amount.

The Dutch side will arrive in Bangladesh on August 27. The three T20Is are scheduled for August 30, September 1, and September 3, all under the floodlights at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with matches starting at 6:00 pm (Bangladesh time).