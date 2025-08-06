Afghanistan announce 22-man squad for tri-series, Asia Cup

Afghanistan have revealed a 22-player preliminary squad for the upcoming tri-series with Pakistan and UAE and next month's Asia Cup.

Experienced spinner Rashid Khan will captain the side throughout both events, while white-ball stars Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi that helped Afghanistan qualify for the knockout stage of last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup are also included.

Youngsters Wafiullah Tarakhil, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Bashir Ahmad also win spots in the preliminary squad and could be in contention for a first international cap if chosen for selection during the upcoming matches.

The squad will undergo a two-week training camp ahead of the tri-series in Sharjah, before their Asia Cup campaign commences against Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan are drawn alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in Group B of the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan preliminary squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.