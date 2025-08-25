Ganguly takes first coaching job at Pretoria Capitals

Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals, marking the former India captain's first venture into coaching, South Africa's SA20 franchise said.

The 53-year-old succeeds former England batter Jonathan Trott, while former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock takes on the role of assistant coach.

"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," Pretoria Capitals posted on social media on Sunday.

Ganguly, who retired from international cricket in 2008, transitioned from his playing career to cricket administration, serving as president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India from 2019 to 2022.

The former left-handed batter also previously served as a mentor for Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.

The BCCI does not allow active players to sign for franchise-based leagues outside the country in a bid to protect the prestige of IPL, which attracts many of the world's top cricketers.