Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series: Highlights

After a 1-0 loss for Bangladesh in the Test series against Sri Lanka, the action shifts to the three-match ODI series, starting at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The following is a highlights package ahead of the series opener:

*Almost 10 years since captaining the Under-19 sides of their respective teams, Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka are set to lead their national sides in the series.

*Bangladesh have never won an ODI series in Sri Lanka. The sides have squared off in six series in Sri Lanka, with the hosts winning four, and two ending in a 1-1 draw.

*Out of 57 ODIs between the two sides, Sri Lanka have won 43, Bangladesh 12, with two no results. Since 2019, the record is even at 5–5.

*In Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have won just two of 24 ODIs against the hosts, losing 20, with two no results. At the Premadasa Stadium, venue of the first ODI, they are winless in 10 matches.

*Bangladesh last played an ODI without any of their 'Big Five' -- Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah Riyad -- in September 2005. That was 331 matches ago.

*Among current squad members, Najmul Hossain Shanto is the top scorer against Sri Lanka, with 342 runs in five ODIs at an average of 85.50, including two centuries and a fifty.

*Mustafizur Rahman is the highest wicket-taker in Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODIs among both squads, with 23 wickets — joint second-most for him against any team (tied with New Zealand).

*Towhid Hridoy is 16 runs shy of reaching 1000 runs in the format. The right-handed batter, who has featured in 31 innings so far, is set to become the 25th Bangladesh player to achieve the feat and the second fastest in terms of innings played after Shahriar Nafees and Anamul Haque Bijoy (both in 29 innings).