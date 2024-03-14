Tamim fails at three for Prime Bank, openers Dipu and Emon hit tons 

Prime Bank Cricket Club (PBCC) batter Tamim Iqbal managed a 15-ball 16 after coming to bat at three for his side in a Dhaka Premier League encounter against Brothers Union in BKSP on Thursday.

It was later learned from PBCC team manager Sikder Abul Kashem Kongkon that Tamim arrived late to the ground due to an accident that had halted traffic on the way to BKSP and that prompted him bat at three.

"There was an accident in Gabtoli which caused many players from both sides to be late for the game," Kongkon told The Daily Star.

Tamim opened the innings for PBCC in the previous match against Shinepukur but could only muster a 26-ball 17 in Fatullah on Monday.

However, in Thursday's contest, PBCC openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Shahadat Hossain Dipu made sure their side did not miss the former Bangladesh skipper at the top of the order as they smashed tons to set up a 165-drubbing over Brothers.

After being put into bat, Emon smacked eight sixes and nine fours for his 129-ball 151 and Dipu's 111-ball 119-run knock featured 10 fours and four sixes as the duo put on a 246-run opening stand.

PBCC weren't done as Sheikh Mahedi Hasan put away three sixes and four boundaries in an unbeaten 17-ball 45-run blitz in the latter stage of the innings to power his side to 380 for four in 49 overs.

Brothers, in reply, failed to keep PBCC's left-arm spinners at bay as the duo of Nazmul Islam Apu and Sunzamul Islam picked up three wickets each to restrict Brothers to 215 for nine. Opener Abdul Mazid led a lone battle with his 76-ball 56-run knock.

In Fatullah, Abahani picked up their second win of the tournament when they thumped Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by 146 runs (DL method).

Sabbir Hossain top-scored with an 80-ball 98, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy (73 off 105) and Jaker Ali Anik (76 off 48) hit fifties to propel Abahani to 343 for seven.

Three wickets apiece from Kahled Ahmed and Mosaddek Hossain restricted Gazi Tyres to 13 for nine in 40 overs after the target was revised to 310 due to a rain interruption.

In the other match of the day, Shinepukur's Akbar Ali starred with a 52-ball 62-run knock laced with three sixes and as many fours which helped his side beat Sheikh Jamal DC by six wickets.