Shakib signs two-year deal with Sheikh Jamal DC 

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has signed a two-year contract with Dhaka Premier League (DPL) side Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

The ace all-rounder who featured for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the previous edition of the DPL confirmed the news when he attended a Victory Day celebration event at Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on Saturday.

"I am very happy to be a part of this club. I hope Sheikh Jamal will be able to become the champion for the next two years. We will try to help each other and bring success to the team," said Shakib.

Shakib is currently recovering from his finger injury and missed the recently concluded series against New Zealand at home. The 36-year-old has also been upbeat in preparing for the upcoming general elections since getting the ruling party Awami Leagues' nomination for Magura -1 constituency.