Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:35 PM

Cricket
Cricket

Shakib starts Global Super League campaign with unbeaten fifty

Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:35 PM
Star Sports Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:55 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:35 PM
Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan began his Global Super League campaign in fine fashion, scoring a brisk half-century to guide Dubai Capitals to 165 for seven against Central Districts in the tournament opener at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Coming in to bat in the eighth over, Shakib anchored the innings and steered his side out of trouble with a composed unbeaten 58 off 37 deliveries. His knock included seven boundaries and a six, with the left-hander reaching his fifty in the final over after facing 35 balls.

Earlier, Afghan opener Sediqullah Atal gave Dubai Capitals a solid start with a fluent 25-ball 41. Jesse Bootan added valuable runs towards the end, striking four boundaries in a quick 11-ball 20 to boost the score. 

