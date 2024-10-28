Jaker Ali ruled out with concussion, Ankon named as replacement 

Bangladesh have brought in wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankon to the squad for the second Test against South Africa, starting tomorrow at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, after Jaker Ali Anik suffered a concussion, a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release confirmed today.

Jaker, who scored a half-century during a back-against-the-wall partnership with Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the second innings of the first Test in Mirpur, suffered a concussion on Sunday while batting at the nets.

"Jaker Ali suffered a concussion while batting in practice yesterday (Sunday). He has a history of concussions and is still showing symptoms. Given his previous concussion record, recovery may take some time. Based on the clinical findings, he has been ruled out of the second Test," national team physio Bayejedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying in the media release.

Mahidul has scored 1934 runs in 43 first-class matches. The 25-year-old is fresh from scoring a century for Dhaka Division (118 against Sylhet Division) in the only innings he played last week in the ongoing National Cricket League.