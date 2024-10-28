Cricket
Sports Reporter
Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:53 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Jaker Ali ruled out with concussion, Ankon named as replacement 

Sports Reporter
Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:48 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:53 PM
Photos: Facebook

Bangladesh have brought in wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankon to the squad for the second Test against South Africa, starting tomorrow at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, after Jaker Ali Anik suffered a concussion, a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release confirmed today. 

Jaker, who scored a half-century during a back-against-the-wall partnership with Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the second innings of the first Test in Mirpur, suffered a concussion on Sunday while batting at the nets. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Jaker Ali suffered a concussion while batting in practice yesterday (Sunday). He has a history of concussions and is still showing symptoms. Given his previous concussion record, recovery may take some time. Based on the clinical findings, he has been ruled out of the second Test," national team physio Bayejedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying in the media release.

Mahidul has scored 1934 runs in 43 first-class matches. The 25-year-old is fresh from scoring a century for Dhaka Division (118 against Sylhet Division) in the only innings he played last week in the ongoing National Cricket League.

Related topic:
Jaker Ali AnikMahidul Islam AnkonBangladesh vs South Africa
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BPL experience worked for me: Jaker

7m ago

Dilemma over Shakib’s farewell Test continues

1w ago

Tamim fails at three for Prime Bank, openers Dipu and Emon hit tons 

7m ago

‘Now I only give salamis’

6m ago

Jaker again makes his case for national team

8m ago
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩ বিসিএসে নিয়োগপ্রাপ্তদের চাকরিতে যোগদান ১ জানুয়ারি

আজ সোমবার জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয় এক প্রজ্ঞাপনে এ তথ্য জানিয়েছে।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণভবন জাদুঘরে দুঃশাসনের প্রতীক ‘আয়নাঘরের’ রেপ্লিকা থাকা উচিত: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে