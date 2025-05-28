Bangladesh, South Africa players fight on the field

A heated altercation followed by a scuffle took place on the second day of the four-day match between Bangladesh emerging team and their South African counterparts at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded during the 104th over of Bangladesh's innings, involving Bangladesh's Ripon Mondal and South Africa's Tshepo Ntluli.

The clash began after Ripon hit a six off Ntluli's first ball of the over. Immediately following the shot, Ntluli approached Ripon and pushed him, leading to a tense confrontation. Ripon attempted to push Ntluli away multiple times, but the South African player persisted. The situation escalated further when Ntluli grabbed Ripon's helmet and pulled it, resulting in a physical scuffle between the two players.

The altercation was eventually calmed down by the intervening fielders and umpires. However, the incident has raised serious concerns regarding players' conduct on the field.

Although this match does not hold first-class status, disciplinary action may be taken against the players involved. The authorities will discuss the appropriate measures, especially since this is the final match of the series.

Match referee Salim Shahed stated that an official report will be submitted and that a review of the incident will determine any potential sanctions.

"Once I receive the umpires' report, I will prepare my report with suggestions of punishment. I will send that two both boards so that they can take action based on my report," Shahed told The Daily Star, adding that another South Africa had already served a one-match suspension during the one-day series.