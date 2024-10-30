Zorzi laments missing out on bigger knock 

South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi yesterday lamented for missing out on a golden opportunity of converting his maiden Test hundred into a bigger knock on a batting-friendly surface at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Zorzi, who smashed 12 fours and four sixes for his 269-ball 177, was solid throughout his innings before it was cut short by Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

"Yes, definitely the opportunity was there. It's not often you find yourself in a position where you can do it. Definitely, there was an opportunity to get a double [century] or maybe even more," he told reporters in Chattogram after the end of the second day's play.

Replying to South Africa's colossal 575-6d, Bangladesh ended the day at 38-4, still trailing the visitors by 537 runs.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was the chief destroyer in the first Test in Mirpur with nine wickets, picked up two wickets, while fellow pacer Dane Paterson and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj scalped one each. Rabada received a further boost as he climbed to the top of the ICC Test Bowlers' Rankings.

It already looks like an uphill battle for Bangladesh who would have to play out of their skin to avoid another hammering defeat.

"When you've got KG [Kagiso Rabada] in your lineup, anything can happen for you so we're lucky to have him. (Dane) Patterson showed a bit of discipline and got the wicket," Zorzi said.

"For us, it was about taking advantage of tired (Bangladesh players') legs. If I was an opener in that situation, it's not a nice time to come in and bat. Anything can happen with tired minds and tired bodies. We were just at the right place and at the right time and we made good decisions."

