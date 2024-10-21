Lost chance for a fitting farewell

A proper farewell to a player has been a rarity in Bangladesh cricket. And in that context when champion all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his desire to sign off from Test cricket at the home of cricket in Mirpur against South Africa a month ago in Kanpur, the countdown started in earnest for cricket aficionados to make it a memorable occasion.

Unfortunately, Shakib will not be around on the hallowed turf when the first Test against South Africa begins at 10:00 am today. The biggest star the country has ever produced would probably be watching far away from the USA what could have been his Test swansong.

The saddest part is that the reason for Shakib's forced absence from the Mirpur Test is more political than due to his cricketing identity. The selectors named him as an integral part of the 15-member squad and he was on his way home to join the training last Friday.

But the 37-year-old all-rounder had to take a U-turn from Dubai on Thursday after Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud told him not to return to the country to 'avoid untoward situations.'

There had been mixed reactions over Shakib's final Test in Mirpur, with a section opposing it for his association with the deposed Awami League government. He was an AL lawmaker from his hometown of Magura.

Shakib has also been accused in a murder case during the student-led mass uprising against the autocratic AL regime in Dhaka on August 22. However, Shakib was not in the country when the killing took place during July-August.

With his brief political affiliation tainting his illustrious cricketing legacy, Shakib apologised through a Facebook post on October 9 for his silence during the student movement.

He also sought the support of the interim government for a safe passage out of the country after playing his final Test in Mirpur.

He was honest in his effort to end his 17-year Test career on home soil. And considering his stature as the biggest sporting ambassador of the country, his desire was not illogical despite his political affiliation.

Being the biggest entertainer and the top all-rounder across three formats of the game, Shakib hardly deserved such a dismissive response on security grounds when the government of the day is committed to providing security to a citizen, let alone a cricketer.

Making his Test debut against India on May 6, 2007, Shakib has been the top performer for the country with both bat and ball. It was a privilege to watch his epic 217 against New Zealand in Wellington in 2017.

Against a fiery pace attack in that windy Wellington ground, Shakib's range of shots, especially against anything loose, was a treat to watch. Watching Shakib batting in company with Mushfiqur Rahim, a member of the Wellington Cricket Club was so moved that he prematurely told this reporter: "Well, you have won this Test. See you in Christchurch".

Riding on Shakib's double hundred, Bangladesh did take a first-innings lead, but eventually lost the eventful game.

Across the cricketing world, it is customary to write in length about a retiring icon. Unfortunately, it is an opportunity lost for us. We don't know whether Shakib would change his retirement plan or the government in power would create a window of opportunity to give Shakib a proper send-off.

At the moment, it is all bleak for Shakib and his millions of followers, some of whom were seen protesting outside the home of cricket yesterday and chanting slogans: "Kanpur or Mirpur. Mirpur, Mirpur."