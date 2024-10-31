Shakib to sit out Afghanistan series: Faruque

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed on Thursday said ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting on November 6, in the UAE owing to a lack of practice.

"Shakib is likely to miss the next series [against Afghanistan] as he has been out of practice for some time and probably needs some time to regroup," Faruque told reporters in Chattogram.

Faruque claimed that it was Shakib's call not to play in the Afghanistan series. He also said that the all-rounder can feature in the all-format West Indies tour, starting on November 22, if he is fit enough.

On Wednesday, Faruque had said that Shakib was available for the Afghanistan ODIs.

Asked whether the BCB had come to a decision on Shakib, Faruque said: "Regarding Shakib Al Hasan, since the team has not been given yet, it means he is available."

The series is set to get underway in Sharjah on November 6 with the remaining matches scheduled for November 9 and 11.

Bangladesh are expected to depart for the UAE on November 3 in two separate groups. The squad for the series is yet to be announced.