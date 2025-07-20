Cricket
Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I series: BCB permits spectators to bring food into stadium

PHOTO: STAR FILE

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken a new initiative to ease food-related difficulties faced by spectators at the stadium.

In response to recurring complaints about overpriced food inside stadiums, particularly in the galleries, the BCB has decided to allow spectators to bring food and beverages from outside during the upcoming Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, starting today at 6:00 PM (Bangladesh Time).

According to a press release issued by the BCB today, fans will be permitted to carry food and drinks into the stadium, provided they pass through security checks. The move aims to reduce dependency on in-stadium vendors, who often charge inflated prices and are reportedly difficult to regulate due to local influence.
 

