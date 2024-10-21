Match will be in our hands if we bundle out SA quickly: Taijul 

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam underlined that bundling out South Africa for as cheaply as possible would be crucial to tip the scales in the Tigers' favour in the first of the two-Test series between the sides at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Tigers dished out another abysmal display with the bat as they got bundled out for 106 on the opening day of the match but the bowlers, led by Taijul, stood firm as they reduced the visitors to six down for 140 at stumps.

"Since it spun on the first day, it will naturally spin more with each passing day. We will try to bundle them out as quickly as possible. If they build a big partnership tomorrow, it will be bad for us. They already have some runs' lead. The match will be in our hands if we can get them out soon," Taijul told reporters in Mirpur on Monday.

Taijul spearheaded the attack on the Proteas batting lineup with his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests. In the process, he became only the second Bangladesh bowler to take 200 wickets in the format after Shakib Al Hasan. The 32-year-old, who had to endure a barrage of questions regarding Shakib, said it was a happy feeling to reach such a milestone but also kept his feet on the ground.

"Definitely, it is something to feel happy about," Taijul said. "There may be a number of bowlers in world cricket who have 200 wickets in Test cricket, even 300-400 wickets. We, the Bangladesh players, haven't played Tests for that long that so many of us would reach the milestone.

"It's not something to be proud of that I am among two bowlers (to reach 200 wickets), but Alhamdulillah. Allah has given me, that's why it was possible."