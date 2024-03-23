Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 23, 2024 04:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 04:09 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bowlers score 84, batters 85 for Tigers in Sylhet

Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 23, 2024 04:05 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 04:09 PM
Taijul Islam
Taijul Islam. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, three players who are part of the Bangladesh eleven in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka for their bowling abilities, almost outscored the designated batters of the side, saving the hosts from conceding an even larger lead in Sylhet today.

Taijul, who came out to bat in the last session of the opening day, survived the morning session today and made 47 runs, his highest score in Tests, before falling to Kasun Rajitha after lunch.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khaled and Shoriful made 22 and 15 respectively and formed a 40-run partnership for the ninth wicket, which brought down the deficit below 100.

In total, the three bowlers made 84 runs while the other specialist bowler in the team, Nahid Rana, remained unbeaten on 0.

Meanwhile, the seven batters in the team accounted for 85 runs, with Liton Das being the highest scorer among them with 25 runs.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Mahmudul Hasan Joy got into double figures, making 18, 11 and 12 respectively, while Zakir Hasan (nine), skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (five) and Mominul Haque (5) departed for single-digit scores.

In the end, the hosts got bundled out for 188 in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 280, conceding a 92-run lead.

Related topic:
cricketTaijul IslamShoriful IslamKhaled AhmedBangladesh v Sri Lanka Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tanzid hits highest ever ODI score for a concussion sub

5d ago

Herath praises Taijul’s role as leader of spin attack 

Test cricket: A relic that refuses to perish

9h ago
Anamul Haque and Jaker Ali crashed into each other while attempting the catch of Pramod Madushan off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed.

Stretchers, a collision and a concussion sub

5d ago
Pat Cummins

Cummins bumps Taijul, Phillips to win player of the month award

|রাজনীতি

রাজনৈতিক কোনো ইস্যু না পেয়ে বিএনপি ভারত বিরোধিতা শুরু করেছে: কাদের

‘ইন্ডিয়া কোথায়? আমাদের দেশের মানুষ ভোট দিয়েছে। তারা আমাদের ভোট দেয়নি, তারা আমাদের ভোট বানচাল প্রতিহত করার জন্য আমাদের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছে।’

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

এনআরবিসি ব্যাংকের ৪ শীর্ষ কর্তার মধ্যাহ্নভোজে ২০ প্লেট ভাত, ১১৮ প্লেট তরকারি!

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X