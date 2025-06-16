Shanto optimistic of starting new Test cycle on the right foot

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hopes that his side would start the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle on the right foot as they prepare to take on hosts Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, scheduled to get underway on Tuesday in Galle.

After finishing bottom in the opening two cycles of the nine-team Test Championship, with only one win in two cycles which came in the second one, the Tigers delivered a much better performance in the last WTC cycle, finishing seventh with four wins.

Interestingly, three out of their four victories came on foreign soil which included a two-match clean-sweep result against Pakistan and an away Test win in West Indies.

As Bangladesh are set to begin a fresh cycle, Shanto feels that it will be important for the side to start well and they need to play their best cricket to achieve it.

"I think it's very important. It's a good opportunity for us to start well in this Test Championship. We had some practice sessions in Bangladesh. So, we have a good preparation and I hope that we will start the competition very well," Shanto told reporters on Monday on the eve of the opening Test in Galle.

"I think you need to start every series, every match afresh. Me, Mushfiqur [Rahim] bhai and Liton [Das] have good memories here and of course it will give us confidence. But we need to start afresh and I believe we, the top order batters, can give a good start here.

"Of course, it's very important as it's part of the Test Championship. If we can start well, it will be good for the team as it's a good opportunity. If we can play our best, it is possible to get a good result," he added.

Bangladesh are currently dealing with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz's fever issue and Shanto informs that they will decide their playing XI only after making a final assessment on Miraz.

"Miraz's condition is better. He is still under observation. But he is in a better shape compared to earlier," said Shanto, who remained reluctant about his batting position in the Galle Test.

"I don't want to reveal where I will be batting. I don't want our opponent to know about my batting position. The team will be finalised after we get the combination right. Miraz is sill sick to some extent. So, it depends largely on his availability. If he is okay, then we can go with a good combination."

Sri Lanka's legendary all-rounder Angelo Mathews will bid farewell to Test cricket after the first Test and Shanto wished the stalwart well.

"I have good memories of playing against Mathews. My best wishes to him," he added.